Eldridge man arrested on child exploitation, pornography charges

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, an Eldridge man was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which initiated an investigation, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, Nicholas Robert Walker-Bennett, 32, of Eldridge, Iowa, was developed as the suspect in this case. Through the investigation, information was obtained for criminal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. Evidence was obtained that Walker-Bennett was possessing and promoting child pornography, the release said.

On Tuesday, Walker-Bennett was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail, charging him with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, a class “D” felony and 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor- Possession 1st Offense, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eldridge Police Department in this investigation.

