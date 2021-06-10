Eldridge man in custody for drug-related charges

A 34-year-old Eldridge man was in Scott County Jail late Thursday to face charges involving marijuana, drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.

Sgt. Josh Wall, with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, emailed a note along with arrest affidavits at 10:16 p.m. Thursday, saying “Attached is arrest information stemming from (a) death investigation in City of Eldridge. Further information will be released as investigation continues.”

Shane Bostrom faces felony charges of having no drug-tax stamp and possession with intent to deliver, along with misdemeanor charges of child endangerment, obstructing prosecution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly after 3:45 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of West Davenport Street, Eldridge, Bostrom was found to have eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, along with two growing tents with lights, weight scales, humidity scales and “baggies for delivery of marijuana” inside his residence, arrest affidavits say.

Bostrom’s 5-year-old daughter, who lives at the home, “had access to the growing areas and plants inside of the residence,” the affidavits say.

Multiple glass pipes commonly used to smoke marijuana that smelled of burned marijuana were in the residence and were accessible to the child.

During the investigation, video surveillance showed Bostrom removing the eight plants and placing them outside on the back side of the residence “in attempt to conceal the evidence for any prosecution,” the affidavit says.

Bostrom, held on a cash-only bond of $14,300 in Scott County Jail, is set to appear before a judge Friday morning in Scott County Court.