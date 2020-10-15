Eldridge man released from jail after police find him with gun, brass knuckles, meth

An Eldridge man who, police say, had brass knuckles and a gun in his car, as well as bag with methamphetamine in his sock, was released on bond Thursday from Scott County Jail.

Donald Lavanis Dickerson, 49, faces felony charges of possession of contraband in a correctional facility and felon in possession of a firearm; and misdemeanor charges of carrying weapons, driving under suspension, having no insurance and second-degree possession.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Dickerson was driving a silver 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis with no headlights in the area of 16th and State streets, Bettendorf, about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Dickerson consented to a search of the vehicle. During a pat-down of the front-seat passenger, Bettendorf police found a 32.-caliber revolver, with four fired rounds in the cylinder, at her waistline.

After Dickerson was read his Miranda Rights, he told police he had asked the passenger to hide the gun so he wouldn’t go to jail. The passenger confirmed what Dickerson said.

Police found brass knuckles between the driver’s seat and the center console, and Dickerson said they were his.

When Dickerson was searched in Scott County Jail, three grams of methamphetamine were discovered in his sock. He admitted to placing the bag in his sock during the traffic stop.

Dickerson is a convicted felon for first-degree theft in 2003 and also has a conviction for possession of a controlled substance from 1998. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have insurance on his car.

Dickerson was released on bond 14 hours after he was booked into Scott County Jail early Thursday. His arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 12 in Scott County Court.