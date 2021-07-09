Eldridge man pleads not guilty to drug-related charges; set for court, tentative trial date

A 34-year-old Eldridge man who has pleaded not guilty to drug-related charges is set to appear in court on July 23.

Shane Bostrom has demanded the right to a speedy trial, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Scott County Court, where a jury trial tentatively is set for Aug. 2.

The trial may be rescheduled at the pretrial conference July 23, court records says.

Shane Bostrom, who lived at the same address as a woman who was shot on June 10, faces felony charges that include having no drug-tax stamp and possession with intent to deliver. The charges are not in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom.

The state has notified Bostrom it intends to pursue a sentencing enhancement: because of the “Defendant being in immediate possession or control of a firearm, to wit: a rifle, a shotgun, and a handgun, during the commission of a violation” of Iowa law, according to court documents.”

“This enhancement will subject the defendant to a sentence two times the term otherwise provided by statute and require that no such sentence be deferred or suspended,” court records say.

The incident

Police responded several times during the past five years to a home where an Eldridge woman’s death remains under investigation.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting death of Jessica Bostrom, 28, in the 300 block of West Davenport Street.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from WHBF/www.ourquadcities.com, Eldridge Police say they responded to the home on these dates:

Jan. 30, 2015: Domestic disturbance. Shane Bostrom was arrested for disorderly conduct and interference.

Nov. 4, 2017: Domestic disturbance. No arrest.

Nov. 17, 2017: Domestic disturbance. No arrest.

Nov. 17, 2017: Domestic disturbance. No arrest (these were two calls, 30 minutes apart.)

April 26, 2019: Domestic disturbance. Jessica Bostrom arrested for public intoxication.

Nov. 20, 2020: EMS.

Dec. 6, 2020: EMS.

Shane Bostrom faces felony charges that include having no drug-tax stamp and possession with intent to deliver.

The incident

Shortly after 3:45 p.m. Thursday on the 300 block of West Davenport Street, Eldridge, Shane Bostrom was found to have eight live marijuana plants growing in pots, along with two growing tents with lights, weight scales, humidity scales and “baggies for delivery of marijuana” inside his residence, arrest affidavits say.

Shane Bostrom’s 5-year-old daughter, who lives at the home, “had access to the growing areas and plants inside of the residence,” the affidavits say.

Multiple glass pipes commonly used to smoke marijuana that smelled of burned marijuana were in the residence and were accessible to the child.

During the investigation, video surveillance showed Shane Bostrom removing the eight plants and placing them outside on the back side of the residence “in attempt to conceal the evidence for any prosecution,” the affidavit says.

Shane Bostrom remains in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.