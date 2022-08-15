An Eldridge man pled guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of his wife in 2021.

Shane R. Bostrom, 35, pled guilty on August 11 to Murder Second Degree after shooting and killing his wife, Jessica Bostrom, at their family home in Eldridge on June 10, 2021. He faced charges of Murder First Degree and Domestic Abuse Assault. Pursuant to the plea agreement, the charge of Domestic Abuse Assault will be dismissed at sentencing. Murder Second Degree is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 50 years, 70% of which, or 35 years, must be served before parole can be granted.

On June 10, 2021, the Eldridge Police Department and Scott County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Eldridge in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased due to a gunshot wound to the head. Bostrom initially told investigators that the gun had gone off accidentally while he was cleaning it. After an investigation, which included reviewing surveillance footage and Bostrom’s cellular records, it was revealed that the killing was not an accident.

Bostrom’s sentencing is scheduled for October 6 at 1:30 p.m.