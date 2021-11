A fire that started Wednesday in Eldridge has reignited and filled the air with smoke. (Photo by Linda Cook)

A mulch fire that started Wednesday in Eldridge has reignited and filled the air with smoke.

The mulch pile reignited about 3:00 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Trails Road, Eldridge. End loaders and dump trucks are moving mulch in the area northeast of the Mount Joy airport at Refractory & Insulation Supply, Inc. The construction equipment has been moving the mulch around to get to the fire.

A fire that started Wednesday in Eldridge has reignited and filled the air with smoke. pic.twitter.com/fVboZ1SVTN — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) November 4, 2021

