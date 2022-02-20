Two family-friendly entertainment options in Eldridge are opening their doors Monday in honor of kids being out of school for Presidents’ Day.

The Play Station Quad Cities invites students of area schools not in session for a day of fun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 400 South 14th Ave.

Purchase tickets and find more information about the indoor amusement center here.

Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark will hold a Presidents’ Day skate event 1 to 3 p.m. at 400 South 16th Ave.

Admission is $6 and includes skate rental, if needed.