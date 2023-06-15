The Eldridge Police Department has announced the newest addition to its department: K9 Marty will be partnered with Officer Jacob Costas, a news release says.

K9 Marty (Eldridge Police)

Last fall, the department received a generous donation from a family who wishes to remain anonymous. The family requested with the donation that the dog be named “Marty” in honor of a loved one who passed away. Earlier, Marty had requested that the family use some of the estate to assist a local police department in starting up a K9 program.

Officer Costas and K9 Marty (Eldridge Police)

Marty and her family are strong supporters of law enforcement, and they have an unwavering love for animals, the release says. “The family was informed we would be honored to name our K9 after their loved one,” the release says.

K9 Marty is a 2-year-old German Shepherd from Hungary.

Officer Costas and K9 Marty (Eldridge Police)

K9 Marty and Officer Costas will go through a 10-week training program at Cedar Creek Kennels in Monmouth, Ill., beginning July 31. The two will begin patrolling Eldridge together in September.

“The Police Department wants to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who came forward to support us over the past year in our fundraising efforts for this program,” the release says.