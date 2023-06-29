UPDATE: According to an email from Eldridge City Administrator Nevada Lemke, first responders have given the all clear and residents in the affected areas can return to their homes. The evacuation was ordered out of an abundance of caution, but there were no reported injuries from the incident.

The area have been cleared, all crews have left the scene and traffic has returned to normal.

EARLIER: New details are being released about the evacuation in Eldridge this morning.

Nevada Lemke, city administrator for Eldridge, emailed a news release, saying that just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, an employee performing routine operations at the City of Eldridge Water Plant found a chlorine leak. The plant, located at located at 503 West Donahue Street, was evacuated, and the staff member called 911. The Eldridge Fire Department and the Eldridge Police Department responded to the scene, as did the Davenport Fire Department and Hazardous Materials Team.

Residents along North Fifth Street and North Sixth Street from Donahue Street to Davenport Street were evacuated from the immediate area. The Eldridge Community Center opened as an emergency shelter for the evacuees.

Emergency responders reported that the leak was contained shortly after 9 a.m. They are continuing to work at the scene and expect that it should be opened back up for residents to return to their homes by early this afternoon.

The public water supply was not affected by the chlorine leak and is safe for normal consumption.

EARLIER: Residents in Eldridge are asked to avoid the area of N. Fifth Street and N. Sixth Street between W. Davenport Street until further notice, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.

More information will be posted later from city officials. Local 4 News will have the latest details as they become available.