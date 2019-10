The results are in from Scott County. Mike Matson and Rita Rawson have advanced to the general election on November 5th.

Local Four went out to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities to get voter’s reaction. They raised quite a few concerns like helping folks who are experiencing poverty, infrastructure, business development, creation of jobs, and a plan for preventing another flood.

Recounts could still be requested and the results in the races could change.