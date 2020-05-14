Elective surgeries return at local hospitals

Local hospitals are performing elective surgeries again.

Genesis Health System conducted 300 surgeries and procedures this month.

It includes plastics, orthopedic, vascular, and cardiac, all based on urgency or need since May 1st.

They told us what steps they’re taking to treat patients safely.

“We’re requiring that everyone for elective procedures have to be tested 48 hours before their procedure and go through an enhanced screening process,” says Sue Jennings, Genesis’ Surgical Services Director.

Unity point has also resumed operations this week.

They’re doing surgeries with shorter recovery times, and starting more extensive ones next week.