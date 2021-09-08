Electric Light Orchestra Experience will take the outdoor stage

The Burlington Civic Music Association will kick off its season outdoors with The Electric Light Orchestra Experience Featuring Evil Woman – The American ELO.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Memorial Auditorium, Burlington, a news release says.

The band expertly recreates ELO hits, including “Telephone Line,” “Living Thing,” Sweet Talkin’ Woman” and “Mr. Blue Sky.”

For this show, a stage will be set up outside in the parking lot between the Port of Burlington and the auditorium with open seating. The performance will move inside to Memorial Auditorium, if necessary, because of weather. Although seating will be available, concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Vendors for Burlington’s Heritage Days 2021 will be set up and open before the performance and during intermission in the parking lot.

Burlington Civic Music season subscriptions and single-show tickets ($20 adults/$5 students) are available by calling 319-752-0336. Single-show tickets will be available from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and the night of the show at Memorial Auditorium.