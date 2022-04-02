On the second Saturday of each month, the Bettendorf Public Library invites would-be detectives to their monthly Mystery Book Discussion Group.

The group’s next meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, to discuss the novel “Out” by Natuso Kirino. The Mystery Book Discussion Group is free to attend and sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Free copies of the book are available at the Information Desk and copies of next month’s book will available at the group’s meeting. Remote attendance is possible for the event by registering here to receive login information. Registration is not required for in-person attendance.

Set in Japan, Natsuo Kirino’s book follows Masako Katori, a middle-aged wife and mother working the night shift at a Tokyo factory who, after strangling her husband, enlists the aid of four co-workers to conceal the crime.

For more information More information about Mystery Book Discussion Group and other events at the Bettendorf Public Library, visit here or call the library at 563-344-4175.