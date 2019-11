The annual fundraiser for Quad City Arts' 'Kwik Star Festival of Trees' is coming back to the Quad Cities for the 34th year from Nov. 23 to Dec. 1. at River Center.

The festival will have popular attraction and events from the past -- over 150 designer displays, Festival Express Train, Reindeer Games Children’s Activity Center, Gingerbread Village, Treat Shoppe, Tinsel Treasures Gift Shop, High School Art Exhibit, CenterStage performances and a chance to visit with Santa.