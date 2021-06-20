Elephant & Piggie characters star in Circa ’21 family comedy

A pair of America’s most popular children’s-book characters are brought to life as the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse stages the area premiere of the family comedy “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We are in a Play!'”

Running selected dates through July 2, the show is based on Mo Willems’ beloved literary series is the Rock Island theater’s first live family musical since 2019.

Circa ’21 will present show-only performances on scheduled Thursday-through-Sunday mornings and afternoons through July 2. Morning productions, with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m. and the shows beginning at 10 a.m., will take place on June 25 and 26, as well as July 1. Afternoon productions, with 12:30 p.m. doors and 1 p.m. show times, are scheduled for June 26 and July 2. A noon performance, with the doors opening at 11:30 a.m., will take place on June 27.

Ticket prices are $9.50 per person, with reduced pricing of $9 for groups of 12 or more.

For tickets and more information, contact the Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, or call 309-786-7733, extension 2.