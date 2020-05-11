Eleven local Girl Scouts wait patiently for their trip to Disney World

Girl Scouts from all around the Quad Cities qualify for a trip of a lifetime – one that can’t happen right now because of the pandemic.

Eleven girls won a trip to Disney World after selling 2,500 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

Maura Warner, the vice president of marketing for Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois – Quad Cities, said each girl will receive their trip, even if it takes longer than in year’s pasts.

Some of the girls were most excited for the rides at Disney, while others were looking forward to meeting the princesses.

For now, they will have to wait to hear more information from Disney World about when the parks will re-open.