“Elf on the Shelf” Christmas musical coming to the Adler Theatre Dec. 18

Inspired by the beloved box set “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition,” the touring stage production “Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” will touch down at the Adler Theatre for two performances Dec. 18.

This toe-tapping tale tells the story of one particularly impressive Scout Elf who must help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer. Can this tiny elf, along with a host of North Pole pals, make Christmas joyous for his family once again? Featuring an original story and score, dazzling sets and costumes, and heartfelt moments that will bring the family together, this joyous and uplifting celebration will leave audiences captivated by the splendor of the season, according to a tour release.

The extravaganza here will be Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets start at $32 and are on sale now, available at Ticketmaster.com or at the Adler Theatre Box Office (weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport).

A scene from “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical,” coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Dec. 18.

Mills Entertainment is pleased to bring this theatrical production with enhanced safety protocols in place to Adler Theatre. In addition to venue safety measures, Mills Entertainment requires all attendees over the age of 2 to wear a face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, there is a flexible refund policy in place to empower unwell patrons to stay home. Attendees are encouraged to visit www.adlertheatre.com for the most up-to-date COVID safety protocol information.

“The Elf on the Shelf” musical is a creative collaboration between The Lumistella Company and Mills Entertainment. The original stage production was developed by Sara Wordsworth (Broadway’s In Transit, Disney’s Frozen JR., Disney Cruise Line’s Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) as writer and lyricist, Russ Kaplan (Broadway’s In Transit, Dear Albert Einstein) as composer, and Sam Scalamoni (Elf the Musical, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Nickelodeon’s StoryTime Live) as director.

For more information, visit elfontheshelfmusical.com.