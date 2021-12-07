Elf on the Shelf teams with First Responders Children’s Foundation for toy drive

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical and First Responders Children’s Foundation are hosting very special toy drive to bring a very happy holiday season to some QC kids.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical’s Ambassadors, Santa’s Merry Messenger and Elf friend, will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations December 9 at the Adler Theatre. Those donating a minimum of a $5.00 toy will receive a free children’s ticket (maximum 2 per family) to the Saturday, December 18, 2:00 p.m. performance at the Adler Theatre. Santa’s Elf will be available for photos with children of all ages intermittingly throughout the event.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical Hosts Toy Drive for First Responders Children’s Foundation is Thursday, December 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre, located at 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport. The toy drive benefits children of first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty and other in-need children within the community.

The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical performs at the Adler Theatre Saturday, December 18. Click here for more information.

For 20 years, First Responders Children’s Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports educational activities and programs created by first responder organizations to benefit children or their communities. The First Responders Children’s Foundation Emergency Response Fund provides financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available here.