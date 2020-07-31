Elite Tumbling Academy flips out for Child Trafficking Awareness day

The Elite Tumbling Academy QC put on Flips 4 Freedom today to raise money and awareness to help fight human trafficking for Child Trafficking Awareness Day.

The kids took to the pads to raise money for operation underground railroad, that helps rescue people from sex and labor trafficking.

Alyse Hardin, Survivor Services Supervisor for Family Resources says that the threat of human trafficking in the Quad Cities is real, and says that she hopes that the awareness will help get people the help they need sooner.

“A lot of times survivors face a lot of barriers in getting identified because the public really doesn’t know much about human trafficking,” Hardin said. “And if we don’t know about what to look for, then the referrals for services don’t come in.”

