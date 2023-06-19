A man from Elizabeth, Ill. is recovering from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash yesterday.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to South Pleasant Hill Road about a quarter of a mile north of West Reusch Road in rural Elizabeth for a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. After an investigation, deputies learned that Daniel J. Kretschmer, 73 of Elizabeth was driving his motorcycle north on South Pleasant Hill Road. He drove over a knoll and part way down a hill when he ran into an unmarked and newly seal-coated roadway. Kretschmer began to lose control of the motorcycle when he encountered a curve in the road. The motorcycle went along the roadway and then into a ditch, where Kretschmer was ejected. He came to rest, hitting an electrical box pedestal and a utility pole.

Kretschmer was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena and later transferred to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. The crash remains under investigation.