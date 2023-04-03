Grammy nominee Elle King will be coming to the Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage in Dubuque on Friday, August 11 as a part of the 2023 Summer Concert Series. She’s the fifth act announced for this year’s summer series. Opening for King will be Megan Moroney, who just won Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m., with the headliner starting at about 9:15 p.m. Tickets for this all-ages show go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. at Guest Services at Q Casino or online here. Q Casino is located at 1855 Greyhound Park Road in Dubuque.

(Photo courtesy Q Casino)

Elle King is a multi-platinum, award winning artist who has amassed nearly 1.7 billion streams worldwide, including over 275 million for her recent Platinum-certified hit “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert. The song reached #1 on both Billboard’s Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck Charts, marking the first woman-woman collaboration to reach the top spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart since “Does He Love You” by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. She recently released her new album, “Come Get Your Wife,” to rave reviews and a Top 10 spot on the Billboard Album Sales Chart. King is the first female artist in history to have scored radio No. 1 singles on four different formats, including Adult Pop Songs, Adult Alternative Songs, Alternative Songs and Country Airplay charts. Her debut album “Love Stuff” featured her breakthrough single “Ex’s & Oh’s,” which earned her two Grammy nominations and is certified four times platinum. Click here for more information.

Megan Moroney grew up in Georgia in a musical household influenced by legendary songwriters in classic country, southern rock and Americana. During her freshman year at the University of Georgia, an opportunity to open for an established country artist at the iconic Georgia Theatre prompted her to write her first original song. She developed a love for storytelling and has become known for her distinctive voice and conversational lyrics. Click here for more information.