Ellie Kell Winter Blues Camp goes virtual

The River Music Experience has redesigned the Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp as a three-session virtual experience.

The three-day interactive workshop will include discussion of the blues and its masters, learning about blues structure and form, and the power of improvisation, a news release says.

The camp will be noon until 2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 28-20. Registration is $30.

Each day will feature a guest question-and-answer session: Monday, Iowa blues Challenge winner Ric Burress; Tuesday, Iowa blues Hall of Famer Hal Reed; and Wednesday, Iowa Blues Challenge Winner Chris Avery.

To register, go to Ellis Kell Winter Blues Camp Online Workshops Tickets, Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Eventbrite

Participants will receive a link to the Zoom meeting at their registration email.

The camp is designed mainly for 12-18-year-olds, but all ages – including adults – are welcome.