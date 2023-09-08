No foul play was found in the death this week of a Silvis man.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, East Moline Chief of Police Jeff Ramsey requested activation of the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force to investigate an in-custody death that occurred at the intersection of 5th Street and 15th Avenue, East Moline.

The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, said the person who died in the incident was Louis Griffin, 62 of Silvis. Gustafson conducted an autopsy of Griffin on Wednesday, showing that Griffin had significant cardiac issues and no trauma to the body was found, nor was foul play suspected.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force is made up of several law enforcement agencies in the county.

The East Moline Police Department had received a report of a burglary in progress in the 400 block of 17th Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a Friday release from the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.

An East Moline Police officer was searching the residential neighborhood to the south of this location when he encountered Griffin near 19th Avenue and 5th Street. Griffin matched the description of a suspect provided by the reporting party to the burglary.

The East Moline officer attempted to stop Griffin, who was riding a bicycle near 17th Avenue and 5th Street but he fled on the bicycle. The East Moline officer used emergency lights and sirens as well as verbal commands in an attempt to get Griffin to stop, but he continued to flee through streets and alleys.

The officer exited his squad car near 5th Street and 15th Avenue and Griffin stopped his bicycle near a fence at that location. The officer took Griffin into custody and he immediately became unresponsive. East Moline police officers immediately rendered aid, attempted life saving measures and called for an ambulance. Griffin later died at the hospital.

The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force is handling the incident and no East Moline Police officer is participating in the Integrity Task Force criminal investigation. The East Moline Police Department has both in-car video and body camera video

This video is being reviewed by the task force and the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal, along with additional investigative material.

The State’s Attorney will make any decisions regarding the actions of the police department once all the facts have been gathered, the task force release said, noting this process does take time to complete.

The East Moline Police Department is still involved in investigating the original burglary in the 400 block of 17th Avenue. The ITF is only investigating the in-custody death.

Any further updates regarding that case, additional suspects, or criminal charges will come from the East Moline Police. It is important that ITF investigators speak to anyone with information about this incident.

If anyone heard or saw anything, or has any type of personal, residential or commercial video of the area and has not yet spoken to ITF investigators, please call the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force at 309-752-4915, ext. 4935.