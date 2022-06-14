Ladies and gentlemen… children of all ages…

The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is celebrating the 33rd annual Felix Adler Day Family Festival, and you’re invited to come clown around!

Felix Adler Day is Saturday, June 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m in Clinton (clintonia.com)

Honoring the birthday of Felix Adler, Clinton native and legendary Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus clown, Felix Adler Day offers everyone free admission to the Discovery Center and the festival grounds Saturday, June 18. Along with free admission to the Discovery Center, families can enjoy free play outside at the water table, bubble creation station and sidewalk chalk. Punch cards are sold for rides and games like pony rides, petting zoo, the Sawmill’s train rides, inflatable bouncy houses, games in the big tent with prizes every time, arm/hand painting, balloon art and a food stand.

Pictured: “The King of Clowns” Felix Adler, Wee Willie the pig, Danny Lee — (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Free performances on the Showcase Stage outside under the big top include the following:

10:00 a.m. Festival Opening and National Anthem

10:15 a.m. Dance 4 Joy Dancers

11:30 a.m. River City Municipal Band

1:00 p.m. Carousel School of Dance

1:45 p.m. Showboat Deckhands with Children’s Theatre

The 33rd Annual Felix Adler Day is Saturday, June 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., inside and out at the children’s museum, rain or shine. The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located 332 8th Avenue South, Clinton. For more information, click here.

The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is a non-profit children’s museum whose mission is to provide a safe and positive environment for families to discover the world by exploring arts, culture, literacy and science through educational programs and interactive exhibits.