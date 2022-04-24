Heroes and villains, wizards and warriors and aliens and androids are all invited to Free Comic Book Day at the Moline Public Library!

Celebrate your love of comics and graphic novels, come in costume, pick up a free comic or two, play some games, enjoy some art made by members of the community and take some fun pictures, while you check out all of the comic-themed games and crafts. All ages are welcome, and no sign up is required.

Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, May 7 at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st Street, Moline. For more information, click here.