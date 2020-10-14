Emergency crews at scene of fatal motorcycle and car accident in Davenport

UPDATE: Police confirm that a man riding the motorcycle was killed as a result of the accident.

A witness says the fatal accident started after another accident that involved three cars. A car from the first accident was leaving the scene when it pulled out in front of the motorcycle on Harrison Street.

Traffic is still being blocked on Harrison Street as the accident investigation continues.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews are at the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and two cars on Harrison and Columbia Streets in Davenport that occurred just before 4 p.m.

Traffic is currently blocked on Harrison Street as crews investigate the incident.

According to Local 4 Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, there appears to have been a fatality as a result of the accident.

