Emergency crews battle fire in Bettendorf

Several area emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter Drive in Bettendorf just after noon on Friday.
Responding crews included the Bettendorf Fire Department, Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department, and Bettendforf Police Department.
There is no information at this time about anyone in the home or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.