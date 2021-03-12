Emergency crews battle fire in Bettendorf

Emergency crews battle a fire in the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter Drive in Bettendorf on March 12, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Several area emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter Drive in Bettendorf just after noon on Friday.

Responding crews included the Bettendorf Fire Department, Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department, and Bettendforf Police Department.

There is no information at this time about anyone in the home or if there were any injuries.

A house located in the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter Drive in Bettendorf is damaged by fire on March 12, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).