Emergency crews pull pickup truck from Mississippi River

UPDATE: According to the Davenport Fire Department, the truck that was recovered was reported stolen and that there was no one in the truck.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews responded to South Concord Street near the I-280 bridge in Davenport for a report of a possible vehicle in the Mississippi River around noon on Tuesday.

Davenport Fire Department sent out a rescue boat to retrieve the reported vehicle.

They were eventually able to tow a truck from the river.

There is no information at this time of how the truck ended up in the river or if anyone was inside it.