Emergency crews pull pickup truck from Mississippi River

UPDATE: According to the Davenport Fire Department, the truck that was recovered was reported stolen and that there was no one in the truck.
EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews responded to South Concord Street near the I-280 bridge in Davenport for a report of a possible vehicle in the Mississippi River around noon on Tuesday.
Davenport Fire Department sent out a rescue boat to retrieve the reported vehicle.
They were eventually able to tow a truck from the river.
There is no information at this time of how the truck ended up in the river or if anyone was inside it.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.