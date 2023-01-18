Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning.
This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge.
As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
Our Local 4 News crew saw a MidAmerican truck, but we saw no flames or smoke.
A number of people were outside the building.
