Bicyclist killed in Moline accident

Emergency crews investigate a person hit by a vehicle in the 3600 block of 70th Street Court in Moline around 9:30 a.m. on June 17, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: Moline Police have released a statement saying a female bicyclist was killed as a result of the accident Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicated it was a pedestrian that was hit by the vehicle, but police have confirmed it was a bicyclist.

When police arrived, they discovered the bicyclist had been hit by a northbound vehicle and was trapped under the vehicle.

The Moline Fire Department was able to rescue the bicyclist but she was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

The people in the vehicle were not injured.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating the accident.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews responded to a report of an accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 3600 block of 70th Street Court in the Greenwood Pointe subdivision in Moline.

When Local 4 News arrived there was a vehicle in the median of the boulevard and several emergency vehicles surrounding the scene.

There is no information at this time about injuries.