Rock Island emergency vehicles respond to an accident at the corner of 4th Avenue and 24th Street on Friday, July 8, 2022 (photo by Bryan Bobb).

Emergency personnel on Friday at about 11:40 a.m. responded to Rock Island’s 4th Avenue and 24th Street, the scene of an accident involving a pickup truck and semi trailer.

One person from the pickup was loaded into an ambulance. The pickup appeared to be westbound on 4th Avenue and ended going over the curb into the Social Security Administration parking lot.