Emergency personnel search for man possibly in Rock River

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office released a statement that they, along with several emergency personnel, are currently involved in a water search for a man who they believe fell in the Rock River near the Prophetstown State Park after a mowing accident.

The Prophetstown Police Department responded to the report of an accident involving a man who was mowing along the river bank in Prophetstown. The lawn mower was recovered from the river, but the man remains missing.

Agencies involved in the search include the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Prophetstown Police Department, Prophetstown Fire Department, Erie Fire Department, Lyndon Fire Department, Prophetstown Ambulance, Rock Falls Fire Department, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Yorktown Search and Rescue, and the Quad Cities Search Dive Team.