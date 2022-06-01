Emergency responders were at the scene of a crash involving a flipped vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lombard and Division streets, Davenport.
A crowd of neighbors gathered while emergency responders spoke with a young woman, who was crying. Neighbors said another vehicle may have been involved.
We do not know whether anyone will face charges in the incident. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in touch with law enforcement so we can provide details when they become available.