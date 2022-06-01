Emergency responders were at the scene of a crash involving a flipped vehicle shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lombard and Division streets, Davenport.

A crowd of neighbors gathered while emergency responders spoke with a young woman, who was crying. Neighbors said another vehicle may have been involved.

We do not know whether anyone will face charges in the incident. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will stay in touch with law enforcement so we can provide details when they become available.

Police are on the scene at West Lombard and North Division, Davenport, for a flipped-over vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ecy7lnEGlh — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) June 2, 2022