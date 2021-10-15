Emergency responders at Friday night crash

Emergency responders, including Bettendorf Police and Fire crews, were at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles about 9 p.m. Friday near Grant Street and the Interstate 74 bride.
Police said no one was transported from the scene, where our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw two damaged vehicles. Crews cleaned up broken glass and other debris from the area about 9:15 p.m.
We do not know whether anyone was ticketed in connection with the crash. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.