Emergency responders at Friday night crash

Crews responded to a crash late Friday at Grant Street and the I-74 bridge, Bettendorf. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Emergency responders, including Bettendorf Police and Fire crews, were at the scene of a crash involving two vehicles about 9 p.m. Friday near Grant Street and the Interstate 74 bride.

Police said no one was transported from the scene, where our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw two damaged vehicles. Crews cleaned up broken glass and other debris from the area about 9:15 p.m.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed in connection with the crash. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

