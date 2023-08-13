United Way Quad Cities has a new way for young leaders in many fields to tackle community challenges and promote the area as a great place to live.

Emerging Leaders of the QC (ELQC) helps future leaders create lasting change. United by common growth and giving back to the community, their goal is to inspire and support others who want to become leaders and change-makers.

“As a young professional, I’ve witnessed firsthand the potential that lies in our generation,” said Ty Lewis, Director of United Way’s Emerging Leaders. “Steering some of our community’s most enthusiastic and energetic individuals toward meaningful engagement to tangibly improve our community is what Emerging Leaders is all about.”

Ty Lewis (United Way Quad Cities)

About 125 20- and 30-somethings, community leaders and seasoned philanthropists gathered at an event hosted by United Way’s Tocqueville Society last week to discuss community engagement in their lives and the lives of the next generation.

“United Way’s Emerging Leaders embodies the forward-thinking partnership that John Deere has cherished with our Quad Cities community,” said Josh Jepsen, John Deere’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “By activating the ingenuity and drive of young leaders, we’re not just investing in the immediate future; we’re cultivating a landscape where creativity and innovation thrive. Together, we’re nurturing the next generation to lead with confidence, vision and a profound sense of community commitment.”

Molly Foley, Chief Marketing Officer at IMEG, announced a three-year commitment of $20,000 each year to support the new network and its work towards the education, financial stability and health of the Quad Cities. “Developing and growing the next generation of leaders has long been a passion of mine,” said Foley. “I’m proud of the direction Ty is taking United Way’s Emerging Leaders to tap into the passion and creativity of those under 40 who are ready to step up and lead. They have the backing of our entire community and are ready to transform their potential into meaningful change right here at home.”

Emerging Leaders addresses systemic challenges in education, income and health by creating a foundation that allows everyone in the community to live their purpose. The group provides networking, leadership and professional development, community involvement and volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

Volunteers from Emerging Leaders’ Advisory Committee, representing different industries and backgrounds, attended the launch event. Advisory Committee members include:

Collin Nelson (Co-chair)

Heather Waffle-Terrance (Co-chair)

Lukas DeWitt

Joanna Drake

Kristin Enright

Maxwell Gellerman

Collin Guinn

Erica A. Hill

Alec J. Jensen

Michi Lacefield

Emily Marriott

Samuel R. McCullum

Daisy Cordelia Moran

Ashley Perkins-Armetta

Alyssa N. Rice

Jordon R. Williams

Anyone ages 22-40 who is interested in joining Emerging Leaders can click here or call (563) 355-4310. For more information on the United Way, click here.