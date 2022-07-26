Emma Hupp is the first female in Scott County to complete an Eagle Scout Project. Emma, began her project nearly one year ago, the project pay tribute to the Riverdale Fire Department, where her father, Eric Hupp, along with her several other family members served as volunteer firefighters for a combined total of over 100 years.

Emma’s project was to install three new flagpoles outside of City Hall. She plans to raise the flags of the United States of America, State of Iowa, City of Riverdale, and Riverdale Fire Department.

Emma, attends Pleasant Valley High School.