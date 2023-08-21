“An Infantryman from Hero Street” — a new documentary by Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, will screen today, August 21 at 6 p.m. at the Silvis Public Library, 806 1st Ave., Silvis.

A Q&A with the Rundles will follow the film. Seating is limited. The documentary recently received a 2023 Emmy nomination.

The fourth episode in the Hero Street series tells the story of Joseph Sandoval of Silvis.

“An Infantryman from Hero Street,” the fourth episode in the “Hero Street” documentary series, tells the true story of Pvt. Joseph Sandoval who was born in a boxcar to Mexican immigrants in the Silvis, rail yard. In 1944 Joe, married with two young sons, was drafted and shipped to Britain with the 41st Armored Infantry Regiment, according to a synopsis.

His unit helped fight the second stage of the Normandy Invasion in France. In April 1945, the Allied forces reached an agreement regarding post-war Germany, and Joe and his fellow soldiers were told the war was essentially over. Joe was killed just days later during a German counter-attack near the Elbe River in Schönebeck, Germany. In the two weeks that followed, U.S. and Russian troops shook hands across the Elbe, and Adolph Hitler committed suicide.

A scene from “An Infantryman from Hero Street,” featuring real-life brothers Emmanuel (left) and Eric Juarez.

Only a block and a half long, Second Street in Silvis lost six young men in World War II and two in the Korean War, more than any other street in America. Hero Street, as it is now known, has provided over 150 service members since Mexican-American immigrants settled there in 1929.

“Hero Street,” a multi-part documentary series by Molne-based Fourth Wall Films, explores the compelling true story of eight Mexican-American heroes from Hero Street, USA in Silvis: Tony Pompa, Frank Sandoval, William Sandoval, Claro Solis, Peter Masias, Joseph Sandoval, Joseph Gomez and John S. Muños.

Fourth Wall is an award-winning and Emmy-winning independent film and video production company formerly located in Los Angeles, and now based in Moline. For more information on the Hero Street films, click HERE.

