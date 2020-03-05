Emotional toll potential violence at school can have on students

The discovery of a gun at Davenport West High School Tuesday still has parents on edge.

It’s one of a few incidents recently that has people calling safety into question on school campuses.

One issue is how to talk about this with kids. The latest incident at Davenport West High School now has a 15-year-old facing felony charges.

Police say he brought a gun to school in his backpack.

School employees say they found it during a search after he got kicked out of class for vaping. Local 4 News contacted the district today to find out about any new measured being considered or if counseling is available to students.



No comment came from the district.



Local 4 News , then went to experts to get answers on the emotional toll incidents like this can have on students.

Matthew Martenson, Owner of QC Counselor says there are signs for parents to look out for.

“Excessive worry is one. Talking about the event excessively, bringing it up. Sleeplessness, withdrawal from activities that they are engaged with. Almost what we look for in depressive type symptoms,” he says.

He gives advice about what you should do if your child is showing those symptoms.

Martenson says, “Have a conversation with the kids. Ask them what they felt when they heard the news, Talk to them about what they were afraid could have happened. If a parent has questions of their own certainly they can reach out to a mental health counselor or social worker.”

Martenson says also realize there is no perfect way to talk about the incident.

“This is a terrifying event for young people, adults. There is no perfect way to do that so don’t let that be a barrier to starting this conversation,” he says.

Martenson says there is also a great presence of counselors in schools, and students can also use the resources available to them there.