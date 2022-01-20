Employee who helped install first cable in Iowa honored after 50 years at Mediacom

Charlie Urbain was there to help build the foundation for today’s infrastructure in Iowa. He was one of the first five employees hired by Mediacom in the Quad Cities and helped install the first cable in the Hawkeye state back in the 1970’s.

On Thursday, 50 years after that first day with the company, they honored him for his years of service.

“Being able to be part of building the backbone, the infrastructure of the community, to do this; it was a unique opportunity and I really enjoyed it,” he said.

His service didn’t stop with there. He also went down to Kentucky to help restore power after the deadly tornados in December.

He said he was out hunting in Dubuque when he got he call. He was on the road to Kentucky an hour and a half later.