Employees at a local Mexican restaurant will be out of a job after a fire caused damage to the restaurant.

Crews responded to a fire Tuesday morning at Rudy’s Tacos in Davenport on Elmore Avenue.

The district fire chief says the fire was being fed by a natural gas leak at the back of the building.

Trisha Irish is the general manager at Rudy’s Tacos and says what she saw was worse than she expected.

“There is quite a bit of water and smoke damage from mostly the front of the house, where people would eat stuff,” said Irish. “The kitchen is pretty bad as well, but I think most of the damage is to the outside of the building.”

The restaurant will be closed for at least six weeks.

“The majority of our staff — more than 50% of our staff — is servers, and they work off of, you know, tips,” said Irish. “This is our job. Me and my fiancé work here together, and we have two little kids, so having both of us be out of a job, and I know a lot of my co-workers are in the same situation.”