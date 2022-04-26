ADM employees safely escaped a structure fire early Tuesday in Clinton.

According to a news release, the Clinton Fire Department responded to a call shortly after 3:15 a.m. to ADM at 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway for a possible structure fire.

Camanche Fire was dispatched for automatic aid. Firefighters arrived on the scene and met with ADM personnel and a unified command was established. ADM personnel said all personnel had exited the structure, the release says.

A byproduct of ADM production was smoldering near some operating equipment within a structure, the release says.

An offensive strategy was established and firefighters entered the facility. Smoldering products were found and extinguished, the release says.

Firefighters remained on the scene to perform overhaul operations for about two hours. Once complete, fire units cleared the scene and turned it over to ADM personnel.