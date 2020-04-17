Employees of Farmland Foods in Monmouth test positive for COVID-19

The Warren County Health Department announced on Friday that it is investigating 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have been identified as employees of the Smithfield Farmland Foods plant in Monmouth.

The three cases involve 2 residents of Rock Island County and 1 resident of Warren County.

The Warren County Health Department is working with Smithfield, the Illinois Department of Public Health and OSF Healthcare to prioritize testing to help with the investigation and contact tracing.

The plant has made some additional protective measures by employees wearing masks, installing barriers where feasible, expanding areas for employee breaks, hand sanitizing stations, temperature scans and symptom screening upon entry.

