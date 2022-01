An employment agency in Davenport is looking to recruit eligible candidates for a variety of positions available at Thomson Prison.

IowaWORKS will host two hiring events 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 1801A East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

The following positions are open for hire:

Correctional officer

Registered nurse

Medical officer

Cook supervisor

Treatment specialist

