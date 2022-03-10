March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate, Local 4 News This Morning is bringing attention to an organization that works to empower women in the Quad Cities Area.

Lacey Skorepa, who is manager of communications and programs at Dress For Success Quad Cities, was in-studio this morning to discuss the organization.

Dress for Success Quad Cities is a nonprofit with the mission of empowering women to achieve economic independence. Their programs and services are available to any woman in the greater Quad Cities Area.

They have a wide range of programs and services available. Their HireHER program includes many employment development workshops. There are workshops, events and even one-on-one career coaching. Their StyleHER program provides a woman with a free interview-appropriate outfit so that she can go out on interviews feeling comfortable and confident. They offer FAB Friday sales as well, which allows women to fill a tote bag with new, nearly-new, and gently loved clothing for $35.

There are many ways to support Dress for Success, including volunteering, donating and supporting their events, such as Recycle the Runway. That event will be on Thursday, April 21 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort.

More information on Dress for Success Quad Cities can be found here.