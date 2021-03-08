Empowering women on International Women’s Day

The month of March is a time to focus on women’s history, and Monday is a day to celebrate female empowerment on International Women’s Day.

Megan Hasselroth, the executive director of Lead(h)er, a local mentorship program for women, said that it’s important to celebrate how far times have come for women, but also to recognize what women are doing right now to make an impact and pave the way for future generations.

She adds that representation is important for everyone to see and adds that it takes everyone working together and being kind to one another to continue making strides for women.

“Things could absolutely be worse and we have come a long way, but the best gift about it is the opportunity, the United States, we are at the precipice of being able to really change you know long term how we treat all Americans,” Hasselroth said.

She said that we should work to treat others how they want to be treated.

“What space am I going to make for the people in my life for them to be able to be successful and that might look much different than what you would choose yourself, but the power in empowerment is allowing others to make choices for themselves and have the same choices,” she said.

