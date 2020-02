The 75-years-old, seven-time Grammy award winner, Gladys Knight will perform live at the Event Center at the Rhythm City Casino Resort on Friday, July 10 at 8 p.m.

Known for popular hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” and “License to Kill,” Knight worked with a variety of genre such as R&B, pop, gospel and soul music.

Tickets go on sale starting Feb.14th and range from $55 to $125. More information can be found here.