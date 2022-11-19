BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.

During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes. The “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted at 275+ organizations in 43 states, including the Humane Society of Scott County and the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Participation dates vary by shelter, a news release says. Visit the link to find out more and see adoptable pets. Visit here to see all participants. Filter by state or zip code for best results.

By supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted, adoptive families pay no more than $50 to bring home a fully vaccinated, spayed/neutered and micro-chipped pet.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, micro-chipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,700 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes.