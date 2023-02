The Moline Public Library invites you to end the Lunar New Year with a bang and welcome the spring with lanterns that celebrate luck within the New Year!

(Moline Public Library)

All ages are welcome for special games, activities and crafts celebrating the Lantern Festival Monday, January 6, 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a special story time at 5:00 p.m., at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St., Moline. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.