It’s rainy with temps in the lower 40s – not exactly great Friday night weather in the Quad Cities.

But, the end of the weekend looks a whole lot better! Here’s how it goes – things dry out Saturday morning and then we clear out through the day Saturday. It stays cool with highs near 50°. Then, Sunday gets a whole lot better! Plan on more sunshine with highs soaring back into the middle 60s for the end of the weekend.