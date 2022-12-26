As 2022 comes to a close and 2023 is just around the corner, you may be looking for options for your end-of-year giving strategy. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) may have the purrfect options for you!

If you’re at the age where you need to take a required minimum distribution from your traditional IRA, giving an end-of-year charitable gift to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center may be the answer. The QCAWC runs solely on donations, and your gift is 100% tax deductible. Donations may be used for the care of our animals and daily operations of the shelter/clinic. You can also purchase items from the QCAWC’s wish lists here. For more information on donating, click here.

If volunteering is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center trains volunteers on the first Wednesday of each month. The next training session is Wednesday, January 4, and volunteers must sign up in advance here or by emailing here or calling (309) 787-68630.

If you’re looking to adopt, many wonderful animals are waiting to find their forever homes. For more information, click here. The QCAWC Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 2nd Ave. W., Milan.